Actor Vijay to introduce party flag on August 22

Published - August 22, 2024 02:25 am IST - Chennai:

Vijay on X said he would unveil the flag and hoist it at the party office at Panaiyur

PTI

Tamil actor Vijay, who heads Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, will launch his political party’s flag in Chennai. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tamil actor Vijay, who heads Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, will launch his political party's flag in Chennai on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

In a statement on social media platform X, he said he would unveil the flag and hoist it at the party office at Panaiyur near here and also introduce the flag song on Thursday.

In February this year, Vijay had announced the launch of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and said he will be contesting the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

His party did not support any political bloc in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, where the DMK-led alliance swept the polls in Tamil Nadu.

