Actor Vijay meets Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members who won in local body elections

The actor urged the winners to work towards flagging people’s basic problems to the State and Central governments, and work towards solving them

Actor Vijay, fondly called ‘Thalapathy’, by his fans, has met and greeted 129 Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) members, who had emerged victorious in the recently-held rural local body elections in the nine newly-created districts of Tamil Nadu.

VMI’s general secretary, N. Anand, in a statement on Wednesday, said the 129 elected representatives were felicitated by Vijay. The actor urged them to work towards flagging people’s basic problems to the State and Central governments, and work towards solving them.

Vijay, has in the past, hinted at entering electoral politics in Tamil Nadu. The success of his VMI members surprised many. The actor, who has met leaders of multiple political parties during different periods including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, has also had run-ins with the dominant Dravidian parties -- DMK and AIADMK. While his film Kavalan ran into issues during the DMK regime in 2011, the actor’s Thalaivaa ran into trouble during the AIADMK regime in 2013. He also faced opposition from the BJP during the release of his film Mersal.