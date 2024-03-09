GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Vijay launches membership drive for his party

In a short video on social media, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay said interested persons can join the party through QR codes attached to his official statement.

March 09, 2024 06:56 am | Updated 06:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Vijay addresses during an event in Chennai. File photo

Actor Vijay addresses during an event in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor, Vijay, on International Women’s Day, March 8, launched a membership drive through a video urging members of the public to join the party through social media applications.

The actor, who is filming Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T), directed by Venkat Prabhu, had on March 7 said the membership drive in the party will be led by women and had appointed C. Vijayalakshmi and S.N. Yasmin as state secretary and co-secretary of the party’s membership drive wing.

In a short video on social media, he said interested persons can join the party through QR codes attached to his official statement.

