Actor Vijay extends support to T.N. government’s resolution against NEET

Updated - July 03, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The recent irregularities in the conduct of the NEET have ruled out the need for a national-level entrance examination for medical college admissions, says Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and actor Vijay addressing the gathering in his party’s ‘meet-and-greet’ programme organised to honour student toppers in Chennai on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and actor Vijay on Wednesday has said that he supports the State government’s recent resolution in the Assembly urging the Union government to grant Presidential assent for the ‘Tamil Nadu NEET Exemption Bill’ and to ‘abolish NEET at the national-level’.

Speaking at the second leg of his party’s ‘meet-and-greet’ to honour students who topped this year’s school board examinations, he said the recent irregularities in the conduct of the NEET have highlighted the fact that there was no need for a national-level entrance examination for medical college admissions.

Actor-politician Vijay urges youngsters to refrain from drugs, learn fact-checking news

“I wholeheartedly welcome the State government’s resolution against NEET. The Union government shouldn’t delay anymore and respect the sentiments of the Tamil people. What is the comprehensive solution to this issue? It is to bring education (from the Concurrent List) to the State’s list,” he said.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and actor Vijay honoured students who topped this year’s school board examinations in his party’s ‘meet-and-greet’ programme in Chennai on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“If there are some issues in doing it, a ‘special concurrent list’ could be created under which education and health should be included. The Union government can conduct NEET for medical institutions under its control, such as AIIMS, Jipmer, etc.,” he said.

