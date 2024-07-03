Actor Vijay extends support to T.N. government’s resolution against NEET

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and actor Vijay on Wednesday has said that he supports the State government’s recent resolution in the Assembly urging the Union government to grant Presidential assent for the ‘Tamil Nadu NEET Exemption Bill’ and to ‘abolish NEET at the national-level’.

Speaking at the second leg of his party’s ‘meet-and-greet’ to honour students who topped this year’s school board examinations, he said the recent irregularities in the conduct of the NEET have highlighted the fact that there was no need for a national-level entrance examination for medical college admissions.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the State government’s resolution against NEET. The Union government shouldn’t delay anymore and respect the sentiments of the Tamil people. What is the comprehensive solution to this issue? It is to bring education (from the Concurrent List) to the State’s list,” he said.

“If there are some issues in doing it, a ‘special concurrent list’ could be created under which education and health should be included. The Union government can conduct NEET for medical institutions under its control, such as AIIMS, Jipmer, etc.,” he said.

Stating that he knows it won’t be easy to achieve this, Mr. Vijay said “there would be those who wouldn’t want this to happen.“

