GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Vijay extends support to T.N. government’s resolution against NEET

The recent irregularities in the conduct of the NEET have ruled out the need for a national-level entrance examination for medical college admissions, says Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder

Updated - July 03, 2024 08:58 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and actor Vijay addressing the gathering in his party’s ‘meet-and-greet’ programme to honour student toppers in Chennai on Wednesday. 

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and actor Vijay addressing the gathering in his party’s ‘meet-and-greet’ programme to honour student toppers in Chennai on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and actor Vijay on Wednesday has said that he supports the State government’s recent resolution in the Assembly urging the Union government to grant Presidential assent for the ‘Tamil Nadu NEET Exemption Bill’ and to ‘abolish NEET at the national-level’.

Speaking at the second leg of his party’s ‘meet-and-greet’ to honour students who topped this year’s school board examinations, he said the recent irregularities in the conduct of the NEET have highlighted the fact that there was no need for a national-level entrance examination for medical college admissions.

Actor-politician Vijay urges youngsters to refrain from drugs, learn fact-checking news

“I wholeheartedly welcome the State government’s resolution against NEET. The Union government shouldn’t delay anymore and respect the sentiments of the Tamil people. What is the comprehensive solution to this issue? It is to bring education (from the Concurrent List) to the State’s list,” he said.

“If there are some issues in doing it, a ‘special concurrent list’ could be created under which education and health should be included. The Union government can conduct NEET for medical institutions under its control, such as AIIMS, Jipmer, etc.,” he said.

Stating that he knows it won’t be easy to achieve this, Mr. Vijay said “there would be those who wouldn’t want this to happen.“

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / celebrity / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.