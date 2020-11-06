Actor Vijay distances himself from political outfit

Actor Vijay.

Actor Vijay has distanced himself from ‘All-India Thalabathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ — a political outfit reportedly registered by his father S.A. Chandrasekhar, as reported in the media on Thursday.

Mr. Vijay warned that he would take legal recourse if his photograph, name or his welfare organisation, ‘All-India Thalabathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ are used in the campaign. In a statement, Mr. Vijay said he learnt that his father had registered a political outfit in his name only from media reports.

“I would like to categorically tell my fans and the people that I have no connection with this political outfit started by my father, directly or indirectly,” he said.

Mr. Vijay added that he would not be affected by political decisions of his father. “I request my fans not to join the outfit simply because it is my father who started it,” he said.

Earlier in the evening, there were reports that Mr. Chandrasekhar had registered ‘All-India Thalabathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ as a political party. He also clarified quickly that his son had nothing to do with it.