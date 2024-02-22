Actor Trisha sends defamation notice to former AIADMK functionary A.V. Raju

February 22, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actor Trisha has sent a defamation notice to former AIADMK functionary A.V. Raju of Salem district on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Citing news reports and video clips which appeared on Monday (February 19), she said she had undergone mental agony for more than four days and suffered a loss of reputation. The actor demanded an unconditional apology from Raju and to release it to the electronic media and social media. The notice also clearly mentions that the unconditional apology should be published in English and Tamil dailies.

The former AIADMK functionary, who was expelled from the party on February 17, was also asked to desist from giving any further interviews against her in future. In case Raju fails to publish the apology within 24 hours of the notice, which was hand-delivered, the actor has warned criminal proceedings against him.

