ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Trisha sends defamation notice to former AIADMK functionary A.V. Raju

February 22, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The former AIADMK functionary, who was expelled from the party on February 17, was also asked to desist from giving any further interviews against her in future.

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Trisha (left) and A.V. Raju (right) | Photo Credit: Instagram / @trishakrishnan and Facebook / A V Raju

Actor Trisha has sent a defamation notice to former AIADMK functionary A.V. Raju of Salem district on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. 

Citing news reports and video clips which appeared on Monday (February 19), she said she had undergone mental agony for more than four days and suffered a loss of reputation. The actor demanded an unconditional apology from Raju and to release it to the electronic media and social media. The notice also clearly mentions that the unconditional apology should be published in English and Tamil dailies. 

The former AIADMK functionary, who was expelled from the party on February 17, was also asked to desist from giving any further interviews against her in future. In case Raju fails to publish the apology within 24 hours of the notice, which was hand-delivered, the actor has warned criminal proceedings against him. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US