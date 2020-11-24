Actor Thavasi dead

Tamil film actor Thavasi, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital in Madurai, died on Monday. He was 60.

Tirupparankundram MLA P. Saravanan, who is the managing director of Saravana Multispeciality Hospital where Thavasi was undergoing treatment, said the actor was suffering from oesophageal cancer for the past eight months.

Thavasi is known for his role in Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam.

Last week, a video seeking financial help for the actor to undergo cancer treatment went viral on social media. Following that, Dr. Saravanan offered him free treatment.