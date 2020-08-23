Actor Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru to release on Amazon Prime

CHENNAI

23 August 2020

Suriya said ₹5 crore from the proceeds of the sale of the film would be given to the needy, film industry workers and frontline workers leading the battle against COVID-19

‘Soorarai Pottru’ starring actor Suriya, will have a direct release on OTT platform, Amazon Prime, on October 30. This makes it one of the first big Tamil films to see a direct OTT release this year, given the uncertainty about when theatres will open again.

From the proceeds of the sale of the film, Suriya said that ₹5 crore would be given to the needy, film industry workers and frontline workers leading the battle against COVID-19.

Produced by the actor’s production house 2D entertainment and Guneet Monga, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ is said to be based on the life of G.R. Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan and has been directed by Sudha Kongara.

“My production house, 2D Entertainment has so far produced and released eight films and another 10 films are under production. It is the producer’s duty to ensure that a film created by investing the creativity and hard work of artistes and technicians, reaches the audience in the right time. Only then will the film, and the people who put their souls into it, get the due recognition they deserved,” said the actor, in a statement, announcing the decision to release the film on an OTT platform.

Acknowledging several years of hard work put in by director Sudha Kongara, Suriya said that the film would be a milestone in his career and that he knew several people were eagerly waiting to see it in the theatres. “But the current situation does not permit the same. If this long wait continues, the anticipation on the film may get drastically diluted. This will not only affect me but also the people associated with my ongoing productions and their families who would have to go through unnecessary hardship,” he said and emphasised his responsibility as a producer and said that this exceeded that of his as an actor.

Stating that he hoped for his fellow industry associates and fans to accept this conscious decision taken by him as a producer, Suriya said that the movie would definitely be one close to everyone’s hearts.

“Time will come very soon when people can enjoy watching movies in theatres. I assure and truly believe that I can work extra hard and release one or two movies in the theatres by the time they open.”

With theatres having remained shut since March, a few Tamil films have released on OTT platforms. The most notable among them have been the Jyotika-starrer ‘Ponmagal Vandhal’ and ‘Penguin’, starring Keerthy Suresh.