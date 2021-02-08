Actor Suriya tests postive for COVID-19

Filmamker Rajsekar Pandian, close associate of the actor, gave a heath update to the star’s fans in a Twitter post.

South star Suriya has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is currently undergoing treatment for the virus. The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter late Sunday evening to share his diagnosis and urged his fans to be cautious amid the pandemic.

“I am undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and I am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side,” Suriya wrote.

“Dear brothers and sisters Anna’s fine and nothing to worry,” he wrote. The actor was recently seen in “Soorarai Pottru”, which released on Amazon Prime Video.