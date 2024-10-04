GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

The actor was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 30 after experiencing severe stomach pain and was found to have a swelling in the aorta

Updated - October 04, 2024 12:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Rajinikanth. File

Actor Rajinikanth. File | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Actor Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospitals at 11 a.m. on Thursday (October 3, 2024), following treatment for a medical condition.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on September 30 after experiencing severe stomach pain and was found to have a swelling in the aorta, the main blood vessel leaving the heart.

PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth speedy recovery

A medical bulletin from the hospital stated that Rajinikanth underwent a successful non-surgical, transcatheter procedure to repair the aortic swelling, during which a stent was placed to seal off the affected area. The procedure, led by senior interventional cardiologist Sai Satish, was completed as planned, and the actor’s condition was deemed stable.

In an earlier bulletin released by Apollo Hospitals, it was confirmed that Rajinikanth’s recovery was satisfactory.

Published - October 04, 2024 12:16 pm IST

Related Topics

health / cinema / Tamil cinema / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.