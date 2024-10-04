Actor Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospitals at 11 a.m. on Thursday (October 3, 2024), following treatment for a medical condition.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on September 30 after experiencing severe stomach pain and was found to have a swelling in the aorta, the main blood vessel leaving the heart.

A medical bulletin from the hospital stated that Rajinikanth underwent a successful non-surgical, transcatheter procedure to repair the aortic swelling, during which a stent was placed to seal off the affected area. The procedure, led by senior interventional cardiologist Sai Satish, was completed as planned, and the actor’s condition was deemed stable.

In an earlier bulletin released by Apollo Hospitals, it was confirmed that Rajinikanth’s recovery was satisfactory.