Actor Rajinikanth condemns Centre over Delhi violence

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has lashed out at the central government over the violence in Delhi, saying the riots should have been dealt with an iron fist.
The actor also opined that protests should not turn violent and recalled his earlier statement that he will stand by Muslims if they were affected by the amended citizenship law.
“Definitely it is Central government’s intelligence failure. I strongly condemn the Central government,” he told reporters in Chennai.
The actor also rued that some sections of media and political observers were linking him with the BJP.
