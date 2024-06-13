Actor Pradeep K. Vijayan was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house in Palavakkam on June 13, 2024, police said.

The 39-year-old actor was best known for his roles in films such as Thegidi, Meyaadha Maan, Teddy (2021), Irumbu Thirai (2018) and Rudhran (2023).

He was a bachelor and was living alone in his house in Sankarapuram, Palavakkam, police said. He had repeatedly complained of frequent bouts of dizziness followed by breathlessness and had sought treatment for the condition.

According to the police, his friend tried calling him at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday (June 12), but there was no response. Subsequently, some of his friends repeatedly called him but the calls went unanswered. One of them grew suspicious and decided to knock on his door. The door was bolted from inside.

He then alerted the Neelangarai police, and a sub-inspector of police reached the spot. With the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the door was broken open, and Mr. Vijayan was found lying dead in the bathroom. He had injuries on his head and face, police said.

Police recovered his body and sent it to the Government Hospital in Royapettah for post-mortem. Neelankarai police registered a case of unnatural death and continued the investigation, after which they said that the initial investigation revealed that it was a case of accidental fall.

