Actor Pradeep K. Vijayan found dead at his house in Chennai

Actor Pradeep K. Vijayan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in Palavakkam on June 13, 2024, police said

The 39-year-old actor was known for his role in films such as Thegidi, Meyaadha Maan, Teddy (2021), Irumbu Thirai (2018) and Rudhran (2023).

He was a bachelor and was living alone in the house in Sankarapuram, Palavakkam, police said. He had repeatedly complained of frequent bouts of dizziness followed by breathlessness and had sought treatment for the condition.

His friend tried to call him at 9.30 am on Wednesday (June 12), but there was no response. Subsequently, some of his friends repeatedly called him but the calls went unanswered. One of his friends grew suspicious and decided to knock on his doors. The door was bolted inside. Then he alerted Neelangarai police and a sub-inspector of police reached the spot. With the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the door was broken down. Mr. Vijayan was found lying dead in the bathroom. He had injuries on his head and face, said police.

Police recovered his body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. Neelankarai police registered a case of unnatural death and continued investigation. Police said the initial investigation revealed that it was a case of accidental fall.