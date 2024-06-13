GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Actor Pradeep K. Vijayan found dead at his house in Chennai

He had repeatedly complained of frequent bouts of dizziness followed by breathlessness and had sought treatment for the condition.

Updated - June 13, 2024 04:01 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 03:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil actor Pradeep K. Vijayan

Tamil actor Pradeep K. Vijayan | Photo Credit: X / @PradeepKVN

Actor Pradeep K. Vijayan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in Palavakkam on June 13, 2024, police said

The 39-year-old actor was known for his role in films such as Thegidi, Meyaadha Maan, Teddy (2021), Irumbu Thirai (2018) and Rudhran (2023).

He was a bachelor and was living alone in the house in Sankarapuram, Palavakkam, police said. He had repeatedly complained of frequent bouts of dizziness followed by breathlessness and had sought treatment for the condition.

His friend tried to call him at 9.30 am on Wednesday (June 12), but there was no response. Subsequently, some of his friends repeatedly called him but the calls went unanswered. One of his friends grew suspicious and decided to knock on his doors. The door was bolted inside. Then he alerted Neelangarai police and a sub-inspector of police reached the spot. With the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the door was broken down. Mr. Vijayan was found lying dead in the bathroom. He had injuries on his head and face, said police.

Police recovered his body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. Neelankarai police registered a case of unnatural death and continued investigation. Police said the initial investigation revealed that it was a case of accidental fall.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / crime / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.