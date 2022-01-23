Actor Poochi S. Murugan appointed TNHB Chairman

CHENNAI

23 January 2022 00:12 IST

Actor Poochi Murugan has been appointed TNHB Chairman by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The TNHB which has adopted ‘Anaivarakum Veetuvasadhi’ as its slogan has allotted 50% of the total houses constructed for underprivileged sections of the population.

Mr. Murugan has been a member of Central Film Certification Board and member of the Nadigar Sangam, an official release said.