Tamil NaduCHENNAI 23 January 2022 00:12 IST
Comments
Actor Poochi S. Murugan appointed TNHB Chairman
Updated: 23 January 2022 00:12 IST
Actor Poochi Murugan has been appointed TNHB Chairman by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.
The TNHB which has adopted ‘Anaivarakum Veetuvasadhi’ as its slogan has allotted 50% of the total houses constructed for underprivileged sections of the population.
Mr. Murugan has been a member of Central Film Certification Board and member of the Nadigar Sangam, an official release said.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...