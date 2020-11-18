Actor-politician Kushboo escapes unhurt in car accident

Chengalpattu

18 November 2020 11:07 IST

Ms. Kushboo was heading from Chennai to Cuddalore to take part in the BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra, when a lorry hit her car, police said

A container lorry hit a car in which actor-politician Kushboo Sundar was travelling, in Madurantakam on Wednesday morning. Ms. Kushboo did not sustain any injuries.

According to police, Ms. Khushboo was heading from Chennai to Cuddalore to take part in the BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra. When her vehicle reached Ayyanar Koil in Madurantakam, a lorry hit her car from the side. The vehicle was partially damaged on the left side and in the middle, but the actor, who was sitting in the front seat, did not sustain any injury.

Advertising

Advertising

“We were going to Cuddalore in the right lane, and when the vehicle was near Madurantakam a container lorry came from the left and hit the vehicle. Fortunately I was not injured,” said Ms. Kushboo.

A police complaint has been filed. “They’re investigating [to see] if there was any foul play involved,” she added.

A senior police officer said that the lorry was heading towards Puducherry with washing machines. “Both vehicles were heading in the same direction and the lorry scraped against Ms. Kushboo’s vehicle. We have detained the driver. Further investigations are on. We do not suspect any foul play as of now,” said the officer.