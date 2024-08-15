Actor-politician Khushbu resigns from National Commission for Women 

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar resigned from the post of Member of the National Commission for Women. She was nominated to the post in February 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Khushbu confirmed her resignation. She said, “I had tendered my resignation to the Ministry of Women and Child Development about a month ago and it was accepted recently. Since I am a politically inclined person, I was not able to participate in debates and other political platforms representing my party, the BJP, by being a member of the National Commission for Women. So, I chose to resign from the National Commission for Women.”

She said she had conveyed her decision to the BJP national president, J.P. Nadda, and organising secretary B.L. Santhosh.

Ms. Khushbu joined the DMK initially and later moved to the Congress. She eventually shifted to the BJP and contested as the party’s candidate in the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency in 2021 and lost to DMK’s N. Ezhilan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.