Actor Mansoor Ali Khan files nomination papers for Vellore LS seat

Mr. Khan has been campaigning in Muslim dominated areas like Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Pernambut, and Gudiyatham

March 21, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Mansoor Ali khan filing his nomination paper to Returning Officer (Vellore) V.R.Subbulaxmi at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Actor Mansoor Ali khan filing his nomination paper to Returning Officer (Vellore) V.R.Subbulaxmi at the Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for Vellore Lok Sabha constituency for the 2024 general elections that will be held on April 19.

Election officials said that Mr. Khan (61) submitted his nomination papers to V.R.Subbulaxmi, district election officer, at the Collectorate. In the nomination papers, Mr. Khan has noted that he is contesting as an independent candidate for Vellore Parliamentary constituency. Mr. Khan was among two persons who filed their nomination papers on the first day of filing.

Since last week, Mr. Khan has been campaigning in Muslim dominated areas like Ambur, Vaniyambadi (Tirupattur), Pernambut, and Gudiyatham (Vellore). Earlier, he had contested in 2019 Lok Sabha election from Dindigul as a Naam Tamil Katchi candidate.

In 2021 Assembly election, Mr. Khan contested as an independent candidate in Coimbatore’s Thondamuthur constituency.

