Actor Kamal Haasan unveils bust of freedom fighter father D. Seenivasan in Thelichathanallur

Celebrating his 65th birthday, actor and founder-leader Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan paid obeisance to his advocate freedom fighter father D. Seenivasan, by unveiling his bust at his native Thelichathanallur, near Paramakudi on Thursday.

Mr Haasan, accompanied by his family, including his brother Charu Haasan, sister Nalini, niece Suhasini Maniratnam and daughters -- actors Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan, unveiled the bust inside MNM’s Skill development centre building in Thelichathanallur, off the Ramanathapuram – Madurai national highway.

Mr. Haasan’s birthday coincides with the death anniversary of his father. After Mr. Charu Haasan unveiled the screen, by pressing a button, Mr. Kamal Haasan paid a floral tribute to his father, garlanding the bust, and posed for photographs with his family, amid the playing of the MNM song. Before the ceremony, Mr. Haasan, clad in a white kurta and dhoti, honoured Mr. Vans, the Indian2 make-up artist, who had designed the bust, planted a Neem tree sapling on the premises and hoisted the MNM flag.

The MNM initially wanted to install the bust in the open, in front of the centre, which was once the Indian Matriculation School building, but installed it inside the building in a classroom after police denied permission. Enquiries revealed that the Paramakudi DSP said statues could be installed in the open only with due permission from the authorities and suggested the MNM office-bearers get permission from the district administration.

The MNM’s bid to unveil a portrait of Mr. Seenivasan at the Bar Council building in Paramakudi Sub Court, where he had practised, was dropped after a section of lawyers raised objections. All arrangements were in place on Wednesday, when the lawyers objected, stating that Seenivasan had appeared for freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar in several cases, which went against a particular community.

A pamphlet circulated at the function described Mr. Seenivasan, born in the year 1908, as an advocate and freedom fighter. Mr Seenivasan had lost his father when he was just 10 years old and it was Mr Gopala Iyengar, his father’s friend who had educated him. Gopala Iyengar’s daughter Rajalakshmi, later married Seenivasan. After he completed his law degree, Seenivasan began his career as a junior to Gopala Iyengar.

However, when the freedom struggle was at its peak, Mr. Seenivasan started an independent practice, taking exception to Gopala Iyengar appearing for the British. He thought Iyengar appearing for the British went against Gandhi’s freedom struggle.

Later, when the government offered pension to those who took part in the freedom struggle, Mr. Seenivasan turned down the offer, saying the pension could be given to those who had fought for freedom more vigorously and faced hardships, the pamphlet said.

The progressive Seenivasan had been a great father to his three sons and a daughter, the pamphlet said. He was closely associated with leaders such as Rajagopalachari, Kamaraj, Kakkan, C N Annadurai and Muthuramalinga Thevar, it added.