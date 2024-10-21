Actor Gautami, ‘Tada’ Periyasamy get posts in AIADMK

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday (October 21, 2024) appointed film actor Gautami Tadimalla deputy secretary of the party’s propaganda wing and ‘Tada’ D. Periyasamy, M.G.R. Mandram’s deputy secretary.

Ms. Gautami, who quit the BJP last year after being with the party for 25 years, joined the AIADMK in February 2024. Mr. Periyasamy, who was in a couple of parties and lastly held the post of SC Morcha chief in the BJP, became a member of the Dravidian major in March.

Mr Palaniswami’s other two appointments pertained to Fathima Ali and P. Sanniyasi, who were made deputy secretaries of the minorities’ wing and the farmers’ wing, respectively.

