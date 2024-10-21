ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Gautami, ‘Tada’ Periyasamy get posts in AIADMK

Updated - October 21, 2024 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ms. Gautami, who quit the BJP last year after being with the party for 25 years, joined the AIADMK in February 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Gautami Tadimalla (left); ‘Tada’ D. Periyasamy with Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday (October 21, 2024) appointed film actor Gautami Tadimalla deputy secretary of the party’s propaganda wing and ‘Tada’ D. Periyasamy, M.G.R. Mandram’s deputy secretary.  

Ms. Gautami, who quit the BJP last year after being with the party for 25 years, joined the AIADMK in February 2024. Mr. Periyasamy, who was in a couple of parties and lastly held the post of SC Morcha chief in the BJP, became a member of the Dravidian major in March. 

Mr Palaniswami’s other two appointments pertained to Fathima Ali and P. Sanniyasi, who were made deputy secretaries of the minorities’ wing and the farmers’ wing, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US