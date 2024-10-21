GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Gautami, ‘Tada’ Periyasamy get posts in AIADMK

Ms. Gautami, who quit the BJP last year after being with the party for 25 years, joined the AIADMK in February 2024

Updated - October 21, 2024 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Gautami Tadimalla (left); ‘Tada’ D. Periyasamy with Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

Actor Gautami Tadimalla (left); ‘Tada’ D. Periyasamy with Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday (October 21, 2024) appointed film actor Gautami Tadimalla deputy secretary of the party’s propaganda wing and ‘Tada’ D. Periyasamy, M.G.R. Mandram’s deputy secretary.  

Ms. Gautami, who quit the BJP last year after being with the party for 25 years, joined the AIADMK in February 2024. Mr. Periyasamy, who was in a couple of parties and lastly held the post of SC Morcha chief in the BJP, became a member of the Dravidian major in March. 

Mr Palaniswami’s other two appointments pertained to Fathima Ali and P. Sanniyasi, who were made deputy secretaries of the minorities’ wing and the farmers’ wing, respectively.

Published - October 21, 2024 04:08 pm IST

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / state politics / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.