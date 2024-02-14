ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Gautami joins AIADMK

February 14, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Gautami Tadimalla

Veteran actor Gautami Tadimalla on Wednesday joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Ms. Tadimalla, who was with the BJP for 25 years, quit the national party in October last. At the time of her resignation, she claimed that she was originally assured of a party ticket to contest from Rajapalayam in the 2021 Assembly polls, but the assurance was “rescinded at the last minute”. Yet, she remained committed to the BJP. [Eventually, the constituency went to the AIADMK, which was an ally of the BJP at the time].

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US