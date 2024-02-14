Actor Gautami joins AIADMK

February 14, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Chennai

Veteran actor Gautami Tadimalla on Wednesday joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Ms. Tadimalla, who was with the BJP for 25 years, quit the national party in October last. At the time of her resignation, she claimed that she was originally assured of a party ticket to contest from Rajapalayam in the 2021 Assembly polls, but the assurance was “rescinded at the last minute”. Yet, she remained committed to the BJP. [Eventually, the constituency went to the AIADMK, which was an ally of the BJP at the time].

