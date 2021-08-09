Actor booked for casteist remarks

Chennai

09 August 2021 01:13 IST

The cyber crime police booked model and actor Mira Mithun for her derogatory remarks in a video that has been circulating on social media.

Recently, she participated in a talk show on a YouTube channel. While answering a question, she said normally, she would not talk about the Scheduled Caste (SC) people.

She accused them of indulging in wrongful deeds, and blamed directors and others from the SC community for whatever wrong was happening in the film industry. She also asked why others had been supporting them.

The Untouchablity Eradication Front and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi have lodged complaints with the police over her remarks. Hence, she was booked under seven provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said.