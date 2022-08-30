Actor Amala Paul files cheating complaint against estranged friend

The duo began a film production company in 2018 in Villupuram district

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
August 30, 2022 15:19 IST

Amala Paul. File | Photo Credit: L. Srinivasan

Actor Amala Paul has filed a complaint with the Villupuram Police against her estranged friend Bhavninder Singh Dhatt for allegedly cheating her in a business deal and threatening to upload her photos on social media. The Villupuram police have booked a case against Dhatt under 16 sections of the law and arrested him.

According to police, the actress and Dhatt had started a film production company in 2018 and had since shifted to Periyamudaliyar Chavadi near Auroville in the district. However, following an estrangement, they parted ways. The actress had invested heavily in the production company and produced her latest movie Cadaver.

Police claimed Dhatt had created forged documents removing Amala Paul as the director of the company and cheated her. He also threatened to upload their photos on social media. Following a complaint lodged by Ms. Paul, the Villupuram police booked a case against Dhatt under various sections including forgery, intimidation, and harassment, and arrested him. Further investigations are on.

