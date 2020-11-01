Activists warned against hoisting flag

CHENNAI

01 November 2020 01:32 IST

Sedition charges will be invoked: police

The Tamil Nadu police have warned activists of various Tamil nationalist organisations against hoisting a separate flag representing the State of Tamil Nadu to mark its formation day on November 1.

Even as different organisations, including the ‘Thamizhar Viduthalai Kazhagam’, ‘May-17’ Movement, ‘Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam’, ‘Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam’ and ‘Thamil Desiya Makkal Munnani’ among others have planned to unveil and hoist a separate flag for Tamil Nadu in public places or in front of their party/residential premises, the police have cautioned them that such an act would “violate the values enshrined in the Constitution of India and also come under the purview of an offence under Section 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.”

In a notice to the Chennai District Secretary of the ‘Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam’ who organised a meeting here on October 20 and declared that a new flag representing the State of Tamil Nadu would be unveiled and hoisted on November 1, the Chennai Police cautioned the organisation to refrain from organising such events as they may lead to “breach of public peace”.

According to police sources, ‘Periariya Unarvalargal Koottamaippu’ has proposed to distribute sweets and hoist the T.N. flag in front of the residence of members on Nov. 1 on the State Formation Day.

There was also a specific input that ‘Naam Thamizhar Katchi’ coordinator Seeman had also appealed to his party cadres to hoist a separate flag for Tamil Nadu in front of their houses and organise cultural programmes in all Assembly constituencies.

Senior police officials across the State have been alerted to prevent any move by such organisations to unveil or hoist a separate flag for the State of Tamil Nadu.