Activists criticise VCK’s Adi Dravidar demand

‘It is a misnomer to use this term to claim caste identity’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) general secretary D. Ravikumar’s recent demand that 60 castes in the Scheduled Caste (except Devendrakula Vellalars and Arundhathiyars) list be brought under the ‘Adi Dravidar’ identity has run into criticism from Dalit activists and thinkers.

In a lengthy response, Punitha Pandian, editor, Dalit Murasu, said it was a ‘misnomer’ to use this term to claim caste identity.

“Though Mr. Ravikumar bluntly states that they are not claiming the sub-caste identity, by failing to include the Arundhathiyars and the Devendrakula Vellalars, they are subtly entrapping the casteless ‘Adi Dravidar’ term into representing only the Paraiyar caste, merely for the sake of politics. The names such as Pallars, Paraiyars and Arundhathiyars were imposed on us and are derogatory. It is to set aside this name calling that ‘Adi Dravidar’ was introduced, but to use it against its very purpose is ludicrous,” he said.

He said: “Just like how the word ‘Dravidar’ does not refer to a particular caste, ‘Adi Dravidar’ does not refer to a caste either. It is on this basis that the term ‘Adi Dravidars and Tribals’ encapsulates all the 76 Scheduled Castes and Tribes. It was created to give precedence to the Adi Dravidians as seniors to Dravidians. Today, there is no excuse for a few to abbreviate it as a caste for political reasons,” he said.

G. Jakkaian, founder, Adi Tamilar Katchi, which represents the interests of the Arundhathiyar community, reiterated that political mobilisation of Arundhathiyars did not seek to establish a caste-based superiority of Arundhathiyars, but for political representation and social justice.

“First of all, political mobilisation of the Devendrakula Vellalars and the Arundhathiyars should not be treated as the same thing. The Devendrakula Vellalars argue that being in the SC list is demeaning to them, while the Arundhathiyars sought representation. One is the voice of superiority and the other is a call for social justice. It is wrong to say they are the same thing,” he said.

He also warned against alienating thousands of Arundhathiyars and Pallars in northern districts of Tamil Nadu, who consider themselves ‘Adi Dravidars’. “In northern districts, the Arundhathiyars and the Pallars are counted as Adi Dravidars. There are many Pallars and Arundhathiyars in the VCK. Are they trying to say that the VCK is a party for one community alone? On the one hand, they say they are not a ‘caste party’ and they are a party for Tamils as a whole and on the other, they identify themselves as a party of ‘Adi Dravidars’. Only Mr. Thirumavalavan [VCK leader] should clarify it,” he said.

He added: “Adi Dravidar is not a caste identity. However, when it is used for political mobilisation, people know which community they are talking about,” he said.

Writer Stalin Rajangam said issues pertaining to Dalit communities shouldn’t be seen in isolation. “This issue shouldn’t be seen as something related only to these communities but should be seen in the context of how bigger parties — the AIADMK and the DMK — and their governments failed to implement the reservation policy properly,” he said.

However, he added, “[Political groups and organisations] that speak about it should first discuss and debate it [bringing 60 castes under the Adi Dravidar identity] instead of announcing it as their political objective and then expecting others to discuss their conclusion,” he said.