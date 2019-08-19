Activists, academicians demand withdrawal of draft NEP

Sections of activists and academicians have urged the Central government to completely withdraw the draft National Education Policy (NEP) as it goes against the provisions of the Constitution and the principles of social justice.

The State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCC-TN), in its representation to the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, argued that the draft NEP was against the federal structure of the Constitution, which was unequivocally backed by B.R. Ambedkar and subsequently upheld by judgments of Supreme Court.

P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, SPCC-TN, said the Supreme Court in the Kesavananda Bharati versus State of Kerala case confirmed that federalism is a feature of the basic structure of the Constitution that cannot be altered. He said the formation of Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog (RSA) or National Education Commission (NEC), proposed in the policy, clearly violated this by centralising all the powers. “The sole foundation of draft NEP is to transfer education from Concurrent list of the Constitution to Union list and the powers to regulate universities from State list to Union list,” the representation said.

The Tamil Nadu wing of the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) also expressed similar concerns and demanded the withdrawal of the draft policy.

Apart from condemning the centralisation of powers, AISEC objected to prioritisation of vocational education to general education. It objected to the proposals to bring anganwadis under the formal school system, formation of school complexes and bringing semester system of exams in schools.

Both SPCC-TN and AISEC said the draft NEP, if implemented, would certainly lead to complete privatisation of education and closure of government-run institutions. Condemning the attempt to impose Hindi and Sanskrit, they observed that the stress on ‘India-centric’ in the policy went against the idea of ‘Unity in Diversity’ in the country.