Activist files plea in HC seeking compensation for flagpost accident victim

Activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy has filed an application in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to pay adequate monetary compensation to 30-year-old N. Rajeswari alias Anuradha whose left leg was amputated after she met with a road accident while trying to avoid a leaning All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) flagpost in Coimbatore city on November 11.

He also sought for a direction to initiate appropriate action against the police as well as Coimbatore Corporation officials for having failed to prevent the erection of party flagposts on main roads. His plea has been listed before Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee on Friday since he had filed it as a sub application to his contempt plea for alleged non adherence of ban imposed on erection of flex boards by political parties.

Pointing out that the victim, a graduate in business administration, was the sole breadwinner of the family and that she had lost her lower limb at a time when she had to take care of her aged parents, the applicant said, the political leaders were refusing to get over with their penchant for erecting either flex boards or flagposts during party and even private events attended by them. He insisted that the officials must be made accountable for the accident.