Activist Durai Guna granted bail, released from jail

A Judicial Magistrate court at Alangudi on Friday granted bail to social activist and writer Durai Guna who was arrested recently for pasting posters calling for applications to fill the “vacant posts” of District Collector and other officials as part of his protest against the alleged official inaction on his plea seeking removal of encroachments from an irrigation tank.
The court had directed Mr. Guna to sign the Karambakudi police station in the morning for a period of two weeks.
Released in the evening
Consequent to the court order, Mr. Guna was released in the evening from the District Jail.
The Karambakudi police had registered a case against him late last month for resorting to this step and arrested him a few days ago.
A team of Revenue department officials cleared the encroachments on the irrigation tank on Thursday.
