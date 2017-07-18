Tamil Nadu

Activist detained under Goondas Act

M. Valarmathi

M. Valarmathi  

'Half a dozen cases pending against her'

Sanjay Kumar, Salem Commissioner of Police, on Monday ordered the detention of M. Valarmathi, 23, a postgraduate student-cum-activist, under the Goondas Act. Those detained under the Act cannot come out on bail for a year unless their detention is quashed.

Valarmathi, pursuing final year MA (Journalism and Mass Communication) at the Periyar University here, was arrested along with Jayanthi, her friend’s mother, for distributing pamphlets, which police claimed contained objectionable slogans “harming national interest” in front of the Government Arts College for Women in Salem city on July 12.

The pamphlets distributed by Valarmathi under the banner of ‘Iyarkai Paadukappu Kuzhu’ (Nature Protection Group) carried slogans opposing the hydro-carbon and methane projects and also demanded withdrawal of police personnel from Kadiramangalam village.

Soon after their arrest, the judicial magistrate court IV rejected the police’s remand plea against D. Jayanthi; however, it remanded Valarmathi in judicial custody for 15 days.

Police said about half a dozen cases were pending against her.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 12:01:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/activist-detained-under-goondas-act/article19300595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY