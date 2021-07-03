Activist alleges threat from encroachers

‘A group of people visited my house and warned me of dire consequences’

An activist engaged in the restoration of the Korattur lake recently lodged a complaint with the police of threats from a group that had allegedly encroached on the waterbody.

The complaint by S. Sekaran, of Korattur Aeri Padukappu Makkal Iyakkam (KAPMI), followed a report, ‘Repeated encroachment of lakes raises concern’, that appeared in The Hindu on June 27.

In it, he was quoted on the need to protect the waterbodies from encroachments that resurfaced.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) cleared a few structures of encroachments last week at Muthamizh Nagar in the rear portion of the lake.

Mr. Sekaran said, “A group of people from Muthamizh Nagar visited my house and warned me of dire consequences if I continued efforts against encroachments or alerted the WRD or shared details with the media. The police have issued a community service register receipt and organised a meeting with them.”

KAPMI is engaged in lake restoration and awareness campaigns.

Its members have recently given a representation to revenue officials against issuing ‘patta’ for land on the boundaries of waterbodies.