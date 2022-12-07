  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Active COVID cases fall below 100, 11 test positive in T.N.

December 07, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 11 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The number of active cases fell below 100 in the State.

Of the seven districts that reported new cases, Chennai logged four and Dindigul two. The remaining five districts reported a single case each. The State has so far reported 35,94,230 cases.

Another 19 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,56,089. As many as 92 persons were undergoing treatment in the State. Chennai had 24 active cases, while there were 12 active cases in Chengalpattu and 11 in Kanniyakumari. A total of 4,275 samples were tested.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.