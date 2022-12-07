Active COVID cases fall below 100, 11 test positive in T.N.

December 07, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Chennai

A total of 11 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The number of active cases fell below 100 in the State.

Of the seven districts that reported new cases, Chennai logged four and Dindigul two. The remaining five districts reported a single case each. The State has so far reported 35,94,230 cases.

Another 19 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,56,089. As many as 92 persons were undergoing treatment in the State. Chennai had 24 active cases, while there were 12 active cases in Chengalpattu and 11 in Kanniyakumari. A total of 4,275 samples were tested.