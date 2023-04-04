ADVERTISEMENT

Active COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 in Tamil Nadu

April 04, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Daily COVID-19 cases inched towards the 200-mark in Tamil Nadu on April 4 with 198 persons testing positive for the infection

The Hindu Bureau

Daily COVID-19 cases inched towards the 200-mark in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with 198 persons testing positive for the infection, taking the active caseload to over 1,000.

Among those who tested positive for the infection were two persons who returned from Malaysia and one from Puducherry. In Chennai, 63 persons tested positive for the infection followed by 25 in Chengalpattu, 16 in Coimbatore and 10 in Salem. As many as 105 persons were discharged after treatment.

The State has a total of 1,086 active cases. Of this, Chennai accounted for 326 active cases. There were 117 active cases in Chengalpattu, 88 in Coimbatore and 79 in Salem. A total of 3,593 samples were tested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State’s overall positivity rate rose to 5.5% according to Monday’s data. Chengalpattu had the highest positivity rate at 7.3% followed by Chennai (7.2%).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US