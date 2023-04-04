HamberMenu
Active COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 in Tamil Nadu

Daily COVID-19 cases inched towards the 200-mark in Tamil Nadu on April 4 with 198 persons testing positive for the infection

April 04, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Daily COVID-19 cases inched towards the 200-mark in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with 198 persons testing positive for the infection, taking the active caseload to over 1,000.

Among those who tested positive for the infection were two persons who returned from Malaysia and one from Puducherry. In Chennai, 63 persons tested positive for the infection followed by 25 in Chengalpattu, 16 in Coimbatore and 10 in Salem. As many as 105 persons were discharged after treatment.

The State has a total of 1,086 active cases. Of this, Chennai accounted for 326 active cases. There were 117 active cases in Chengalpattu, 88 in Coimbatore and 79 in Salem. A total of 3,593 samples were tested.

The State’s overall positivity rate rose to 5.5% according to Monday’s data. Chengalpattu had the highest positivity rate at 7.3% followed by Chennai (7.2%).

