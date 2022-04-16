Number of active COVID-19 cases in Vellore falls to zero

No fresh infections detected

There were no fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore, and the total number of cases stood at 57,305 on Saturday.

With a total of 56,142 persons recovering, the district does not have any active cases. The district’s death toll stands at 1,163.

No new cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. The total number of cases in Tiruvannamalai stood at 66,812.