Active COVID-19 cases cross 11,000 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

27 March 2021 11:00 IST

State records 1,971 fresh COVID-19 infections and nine more deaths

Fresh COVID-19 infections moved closer to the 2,000-mark on Friday as 1,971 persons tested positive in Tamil Nadu. While the cases exceeded 700 in Chennai, Chengalpattu recorded a little over 200 cases, while three districts had 100-plus cases.

The new cases included 13 returnees — seven from Karnataka, two each from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, and one each from Delhi and the UAE. The State’s overall tally rose to 8,75,190. The active cases went past 11,000. A total of 11,318 persons are currently under treatment, of which 4,416 are in Chennai, 1,197 in Chengalpattu and 1,013 in Coimbatore.

A total of 84,676 persons were tested in the last 24 hours. Of the 1,971 fresh cases, Chennai recorded 739, taking the city’s overall count to 2,44,686. Chengalpattu recorded 205 cases, while the cases surged to 107 in Tiruvallur.

There were 173 cases in Coimbatore and 111 in Thanjavur. Kancheepuram saw 76 cases and Tiruvarur 43. While Perambalur recorded no fresh cases for the second consecutive day, the number of districts with fewer than 10 cases dropped to seven.

Among the remaining districts, there were 37 cases each in Salem and Tiruchi, 36 in Tiruppur, 33 in Vellore and 32 in Nagapattinam.

Nine more persons succumbed to the infection in the State, with Chennai accounting for three of the fatalities. This included two persons who had no co-morbidities.

Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Tenkasi and Tiruvarur recorded one death each.

To date, 12,650 persons have died of the infection in the State. This includes 4,222 deaths in Chennai, 808 in Chengalpattu and 705 in Tiruvallur.

Another 1,131 persons were discharged.

1.08 lakh vaccinated

A total of 1,08,612 people — 40,917 aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities, 39,743 senior citizens, 17,186 frontline workers and 10,766 healthcare workers — were vaccinated. The total coverage stood at 26,48,009. The vaccination was held in 4,301 sessions, according to the bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. Of these, 29,279 senior citizens, 30,214 people with co-morbidities, 13,110 frontline workers and 8,401 healthcare workers received Covishield.

The other 10,464 senior citizens, 10,703 people aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities, 4,076 frontline workers and 2,365 healthcare workers received Covaxin.