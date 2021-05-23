Active cases inch towards 3 lakh

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 23:44 IST

35,483 test positive and 25,196 discharged; toll rises to 20,468 with 422 deaths

The total number of active COVID-19 cases inched towards 3 lakh in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with 35,483 more persons testing positive. The total number of cases has gone up to 18,42,344. The number of active cases stands at 2,94,143.

Across the State, 422 persons died, taking the toll to 20,468. The discharge of 25,196 persons after treatment took the total to 15,27,733.

The daily case count continued to drop in Chennai district where 5,169 persons tested positive and 5,139 persons were discharged. The district recorded 81 deaths, taking the toll to 6,379. The number of active cases fell marginally to 49,055. So far, 4,78,710 persons have tested positive, of which 4,23,276 have been discharged.

After Chennai, Vellore and Chengalpattu recorded the most number of deaths: 31 and 29.

So far, 2,59,294 senior citizens and 66,270 children aged below 12 have been infected.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, 1,983 beds in Chennai district were vacant. These included 636 oxygen beds; 1,317 non-oxygen beds; and 30 beds in the intensive care unit. Of the 9,206 oxygen beds, 8,570 were occupied. Of the 2,177 intensive care unit beds, 2,147 were occupied.

Across the State, 2,031 oxygen beds were available, and the total bed vacancy stood at 11,707, including 251 in the intensive care units. There were 33,101 vacant beds at COVID Care Centres.

The bulletin said 114 of those who died had no co-morbidities, while 308 others had pre-existing health conditions. Among those who died without co-morbidities was a 31-year-old man from Salem who tested positive on May 4. He was admitted the next day to the government hospital at Attur with complaints of fever, cough and breathlessness for two days. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on May 8.

As many as 28,149 people were vaccinated in the State on Sunday, taking the total coverage to 72,40,508.

On day one of the vaccination drive for those aged 18 to 44, 8,532 people in the age group were inoculated. They were administered the first dose of Covishield.

As many as 9,655 beneficiaries in the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities and 4,342 senior citizens were also vaccinated on Sunday.