Active cases fall below 3,000

U.T. reports one COVID-19 death, 162 fresh cases

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 162 new cases as active cases fell below 3,000 on Thursday.

Karaikal reported the sole death to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,956. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,524), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).Puducherry accounted for 102 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,417 tests, followed by Karaikal (36), Yanam (22) and Mahe (2).

With 741 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 2,506. Of these, 58 were in hospital and 2,448 in home isolation.The test positivity rate was 6.7%, case fatality rate 1.19% and recovery rate 97.29%.

The Union Territory has till date recorded an aggregate of 1,64,922 cases and 1,60,460 recovered patients. Of an estimated 21.85 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.30 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,565 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Cuddalore district on Thursday recorded 51 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 73,894. The district saw 71,893 recoveries and the active case count stood at 1,111.

Villupuram district reported 38 cases, taking the total number of cases to 54,327.

Kallakurichi district recorded 20 cases, taking the overall tally to 36,410.