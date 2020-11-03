Active cases fall below 20,000 in T.N.

CHENNAI

03 November 2020 01:15 IST

Over 6.98 lakh persons have been discharged after treatment; 2,481 have tested positive in last 24 hours

After over five months, the number of active cases of COVID-19 fell below the 20,000-mark in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The number of active cases, including those undergoing treatment at hospitals or quarantined at home, stands at 19,504. It rose to 20,000 on May 30.

With 2,481 more persons testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, the State’s case tally rose to 7,29,507. At the same time, the total number of persons discharged stood at 6,98,820, with 3,940 persons having been discharged on Monday. The State recorded 31 deaths since Sunday. As many as 11,183 persons have died of the infection so far.

The number of those discharged on Monday from various health facilities in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Namakkal and Salem was almost double the number of fresh infections identified in these districts. Except for six districts, the number of persons testing positive was well below 100 in the other districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Chennai reported 671 new infections, and 1,238 persons were discharged, according to the daily bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health.

Till date, 2,01,195 infections have been recorded, while 1,91,104 persons have been discharged, and 6,422 persons are under treatment. So far, the district has recorded 3,669 deaths.

In the neighbouring district of Chengalpattu, 136 more people tested positive and in Tiruvallur, 115 more positive cases were identified.

The western districts continued to see more cases. Coimbatore recorded 243 fresh infections and on the same day, 652 persons were discharged. In Tiruppur, 75 people were discharged, but 149 more people were diagnosed with the disease. In Salem, 125 fresh infections were recorded and 238 persons were discharged. Namakkal reported 54 new infections, while 124 persons were discharged. Kanniyakumari recorded 40 new infections and 102 persons were discharged.

Three of those whose deaths were recorded on Monday had no co-morbid conditions. Chennai continued to lead the tally with nine deaths, followed by six in Chengalpattu and five in Coimbatore. Kancheepuram recorded three deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among those whose deaths were recorded was that of a 36-year-old man from Chengalpattu, who tested positive on October 22 and was admitted the next day to a private medical college and hospital in Kancheepuram with complaints of fever, throat pain for three days and cough for a day. He died on Sunday evening owing to COVID-19 pneumonia.