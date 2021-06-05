Active cases fall below 10,000 in U.T.

Active cases fell below the 10,000-mark for the first time in weeks as the Union Territory recorded 712 new cases on Friday. Eighteen deaths took the cumulative toll past 1,600.

Puducherry recorded 15 deaths, Karaikal two and Yanam one.

The patients, including 9 women, were in the 30 to 85 age range, and six of them had no comorbidities.

The region-wise cumulative toll was Puducherry 1,292, Karaikal 184, Yanam 96 and Mahe 29.

Puducherry accounted for 530 new cases, Karaikal 121, Yanam 36 and Mahe 25. As many as 9,458 tests were carried out in 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 7.53%, the case fatality rate 1.48% and the recovery rate 89.71%.

The number of active cases stood at 9,494.

Meanwhile, 90 healthcare workers, 91 frontline staff and 3,013 members of the public took the COVID-19 vaccines.