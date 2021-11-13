Active cases fall below 10,000 after nearly 8 months

CHENNAI

13 November 2021 00:35 IST

812 people test positive, 8 persons succumb to the infection; over 3 lakh get vaccinated

On a day when 812 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, the State’s active caseload fell below 10,000 on Friday after nearly eight months. Three districts — Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi and Theni — recorded no fresh case.

With fresh infections falling gradually, the number of people under treatment for COVID-19 stood at 9,890. Previously, the State had fewer than 10,000 active cases in March-end.

Chennai saw a small dip in cases, as 114 people tested positive. Its tally touched 5,56,045. There was no COVID-19 death in the city. Coimbatore logged 108 cases, followed by Erode (71), Tiruppur (52) and Salem (44).

Tenkasi and Theni saw no case for the second day in a row. Fourteen districts recorded under 10 cases each. The cases took the State’s total count to 27,13,216.

The State recorded eight deaths —two in private hospitals and six in government facilities — and its toll stood at 36,259. There was no death due to COVID-19 in 32 districts. Tiruppur and Tiruchi saw two deaths each, and Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Thanjavur one fatality each.

With 927 people discharged after treatment, total recoveries touched 26,67,067. Of the 9,890 active cases, Chennai accounted for 1,205. Coimbatore followed with 1,134 active cases. With 1,02,154 samples being tested, the total count reached 5,24,41,469.

The daily vaccination coverage exceeded three lakh — 3,49,493 people, including 1,93,739 aged 18 to 44, 1,06,617 in the 45-59 age group and 48,392 senior citizens, got jabs. The overall coverage in government centres touched 5,80,19,909.