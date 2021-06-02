Active cases drop under 3 lakh

Fresh cases fall to 26,513, deaths remain high at 490; over 98,000 vaccinated

The State’s daily COVID-19 case count dipped to 26,513 on Tuesday, bringing its active caseload below the 3 lakh-mark. However, the toll due to the infection remained high, as 490 more people, including a 105-year-old woman, succumbed to it.

Presently, 2,96,131 people are under treatment for COVID-19. As many as 31,673 people were discharged after treatment, as recoveries continued to exceed new cases. Chennai registered the most number of discharges, as 4,232 people were discharged after treatment.

Coimbatore continued to top the table with 3,332 people testing positive. The district’s active caseload marginally rose to 40,570. In Chennai, 2,467 people tested positive, while Chengalpattu recorded 1,106 infections. Apart from this, districts in the western region — Erode (1,653), Tiruppur (1,338) and Salem (1,140) — continued to report more than 1,000 cases each. Daily cases dropped under 1,000 in Tiruchi (987).

The new cases took the State’s tally to 21,23,029. A total of 24,722 people have died due to the infection so far.

Of the 490 deaths (198 in private hospitals and 292 in government facilities), Chennai recorded 58. There were 50 deaths in Chengalpattu, followed by 32 in Coimbatore. There were 26 deaths in Tiruvallur, 21 in Tiruchi and 20 each in Cuddalore and Dindigul.

Thirty-six districts reported deaths while Sivaganga recorded no death.

The 105-year-old woman from Thanjavur who died had systemic hypertension and was admitted to a private hospital on May 25 with cough and loose stools for two days. She died on May 31 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Six people in their 20s succumbed to the infection. This included a 24-year-old woman from Coimbatore with gestational hypertension. She was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on May 28 and died on May 30 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A total of 111 of the deceased did not have co-morbidities.

In the last 24 hours, 1,67,397 samples were tested in the State, taking the total figure to 2,78,42,512.