Active cases dip below 25,000 in State

4,087 persons discharged after treatment, 35 deaths recorded; Chennai’s count sees marginal rise

While there was a marginal rise in fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu with 2,652 persons testing positive for the infection, the number of active cases — persons undergoing treatment — dropped below 25,000 on Thursday.

With this, the State accounts for a total of 7,19,403 cases. As many as 4,087 persons were discharged after treatment and 35 deaths were recorded on Thursday. A total of 6,83,464 persons have been discharged and 11,053 have died of the infection till date.

Currently, 24,886 persons are undergoing treatment in the State, including 7,628 in Chennai, 2,739 in Coimbatore, 1,707 in Salem, 1,136 in Chengalpattu and 1,056 in Tiruvallur.

Chennai’s daily count saw a marginal rise to 756. This pushed the city’s tally to 1,98,487. Coimbatore recorded 251 new cases, while Salem and Erode reported 170 and 124 cases, respectively. There were 148 cases in Chengalpattu and 146 in Tiruvallur. The remaining 31 districts had less than 100 cases each.

A total of 75,224 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. As many as 98,08,087 samples have been tested so far. A total of 95,42,700 persons have been tested till date.

Of the 35 fatalities, 19 persons died in government hospitals. Chennai accounted for 9 deaths, while there were six deaths in Coimbatore and four in Tiruvarur. Among the deceased, 11 persons were in their 60s and 12 in their 70s.

Three of them did not have any co-morbidities. A 64-year-old man from Tiruvarur was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur on October 17 with complaints of fever, cough for seven days, loss of appetite and giddiness for two days. He died on October 27 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 57-year-old man from Coimbatore was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on October 21. He died on October 27 due to bilateral bronchopneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and respiratory failure. A 64-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to the Government Corona Hospital, Guindy, on October 24. He died on October 27 due to severe COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Another private laboratory has been approved for testing — Maitocon Laboratory, Tiruppur. As of date, there are 136 private laboratories and 66 government testing facilities in the State.