Active cases cross 500 in Puducherry

The Union Territory recorded 65 COVID-19 admissions on Monday to take the active cases beyond 500 and the cumulative total past the 1000-mark.

Of the new cases, 62 are in Puducherry and one each in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam region. Among them, 36 are men and 29 women, 46 within the age group 18 to 60 years, 11 below 18 years and 8 above the age of 60.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that the cases were confirmed while carrying out 502 sample tests on Sunday — an infection rate of 12.9 per cent.

At present, 515 persons are undergoing treatment of which 483 are in Puducherry region (328 at IGMCRI, 122 at Jipmer and 31 at COVID care centres), nine in Karaikal GH, 14 in Yanam GH, nine in Mahe GH, and two in Villupuram GH.

So far, 480 patients have been discharged after recovery including 32 on Monday. There have been 14 COVID-19 deaths in Puducherry.

Of the 20,778 samples tested so far, 19,324 have returned negative while the results of 432 samples are pending.

The Minister took a shot at Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi saying that she was causing confusion among the public by putting out incorrect data of COVID-19 patients on her Twitter handle. The details are provided officially for test results from 10 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day, he said.

A meeting of the private medical college representatives has been convened to chart out schedule for allocation of beds in these institutions for COVID-19 patients.

Mr. Rao said that he had apprised the Chief Minister about the necessity to introduce a total lockdown here on Sundays due to overcrowding in fish and meat stalls. A decision on this would be taken soon after discussion with the Chief Secretary.