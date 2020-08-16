Active cases cross 3,000-mark in U.T.

The active COVID-19 cases crossed the 3,000-mark with 369 new admissions during the last 24 hours in Puducherry. However, no new death was reported.

Of the total number of new cases reported in the Union Territory, 317 were reported in Puducherry region and the remaining 52 in Karaikal.

With the latest admissions, the cumulative tally has gone up to 7,355 cases and 3,025 patients are currently under treatment at various hospitals in the Union Territory. So far, 4,224 patients have been treated and discharged, a status report from the Health Department said on Saturday.