Active caseload drops below two lakh

16,813 people test positive for COVID-19 and 358 die in State; just 2,327 vaccinated due to shortage

Tamil Nadu’s active caseload dropped below two lakh after nearly a month on Thursday. As many as 1,88,664 people are presently under treatment.

Across the State, 16,813 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 358 succumbed to the infection. With this, the State’s tally surpassed 23 lakh — 23,08,838 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The toll rose to 28,528.

Active cases crossed the two lakh-mark in the State on May 15. As of now, Coimbatore has the highest number of active cases at 21,184. It is followed by Tiruppur with 17,485 patients and Erode with 13,102. There are 12,210 people under treatment in Chennai.

Fresh cases continued to dip across the State — in Coimbatore, 2,236 people tested positive for COVID-19, followed by 1,390 people in Erode; Chennai recorded 1,223 cases, and Salem 945; cases dipped to 897 in Tiruppur.

Of the 358 deaths, Chennai reported 45. There were 23 deaths in Salem, 22 in Chengalpattu and 20 in Coimbatore.

As many as 79 people who died did not have any co-morbidities.

They included a 24-year-old woman from Thanjavur, who was admitted to the Pudukkotai Medical College Hospital on June 2. She died on June 8 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 32,049 people, including 5,057 in Coimbatore and 3,598 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment.

With 1,81,920 samples tested in the last 24 hours, another new high in testing was recorded in the State. This took the total figure to 2,94,25,279.

Dip in vaccination

There was a huge dip in vaccination coverage due to a shortage of vaccines. A total of 2,327 people received the jabs on Thursday. These included 1,236 people in the 18-44 age group, 804 people aged 45 to 59 and 136 senior citizens.

As of date, the overall vaccination coverage stands at 97,65,284.

The number of vaccination sessions dropped to 371 — 337 for Covishield and 34 for Covaxin.