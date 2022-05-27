Tamil Nadu logs 59 fresh COVID-19 cases

Active case load in Chennai crosses 200 again; 43 more persons discharged and 387 persons under treatment in State

Tamil Nadu reported 59 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the number of those infected till date in the State to 34,55,099. At the same time, 43 more persons were declared to have recovered.

According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health, 34,16,687 persons had recovered from the infection so far. The State, however, did not report any death and the toll stood at 38,025. Currently, 387 persons are under treatment across the State.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts—Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur—reported a large number of fresh cases. The number of persons under treatment in Chennai went past 200 on Thursday, with another 33 persons testing positive; Chengalpattu reported 15 cases had contracted the infection. In Kancheepuram five more persons tested positive and Tiruvallur two.

Coimbatore reported three fresh cases Krishnagiri one.

In Anna University, two more persons had tested positive. There were 11 cases in the cluster. Till date, 141 persons had been tested, including 34 persons tested on Wednesday, health officials said.

Vaccination count

A total of 224 healthcare workers received their vaccine dose. A total of 2,533 sessions were held. The beneficiaries included 465 frontline workers and 2,107 children aged 12-14. As many as 1,890 youngsters aged 15-18 and 31,378 persons aged 18-44 also received their dose.

Among those aged 45-59, 10,676 persons were inoculated. With 7,021 seniors also being vaccinated, 53,761 persons received the jab. Till date, 10,83,53,602 doses have been administered, the daily bulletin added.