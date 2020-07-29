Action will be taken against schools advertising top scorers, says T.N. Minister

Action will be taken against schools if they place flex banners or advertisement boards with names of students who have scored the top marks in the board examinations, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan told journalists at Kodiveri, Gobichettipalayam, on Wednesday.
The Minister, who inaugurated ₹2.69 crore projects for development of an anicut, said the department had already issued a direction asking all schools in the State to refrain from using banners to announce their top scorers. “Action will be taken against schools if they violate the order,” he said. Asked whether the government planned to award marks or consider awarding grades for Class X students, the Minister said, “It is confidential and it will be revealed later.”
Mr. Sengottaiyan said that discussion was held with officials on Tuesday on publication of Class X and Plus One results. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will decide the date of publication of results. Also, the Madras High Court had asked the department to explain the steps taken to regulate online classes conducted by private schools in the State. “Discussion was held over the issue and submissions will be made in the court. Based on the court’s direction, steps will be taken”, he added.
Asked why less number of Plus Two students re-appeared for the exam held on July 27, the Minister said that 34,842 students did not write their exam on March 24 and willingness was sought from all the students for appearing in the exam. “The government made all the arrangements for all the students to write the exam. But all did not turn up,” he added.
