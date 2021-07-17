‘Action taken on 3,51,486 petitions’

CM hands over welfare orders to beneficiaries

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over orders under the “Chief Minister In Your Constituency” scheme to beneficiaries at the Secretariat on Friday. So far, action has been taken on over 3,51,486 petitions, and 1,76,268 requests have been accepted.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, special officer for the scheme Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and senior officials were present. Over 52,000 accepted petitions had demands relating to the Revenue Department.

Some 35,670 petitions sought housing and basic amenities, while over 6,500 had drinking water and related demands. In the last 70 days, over 1.76 lakh petitions were received — more than what the Chief Minister’s Special Cell received in 10 years (1.10 lakh), a release said.

“The Chief Minister instructed officials to take steps to consider the remaining petitions at the earliest,” the release said.