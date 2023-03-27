Action taken against 1,952 Tasmac employees for overcharging customers, says Senthilbalaji

March 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Action has been taken against a total of 1,952 employees working in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) on the charge of overcharging customers during the retail sale of liquor, which did not go into the sales figures, Minister for Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji informed the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to concerns raised by AIADMK legislator P. Thangamani (Kumarapalayam), Mr. Senthilbalaji said fine to the tune of ₹5 crore was imposed on those workers. Whenever action was taken on such Tasmac employees, unions came to their support and staged protests, the Minister said and further sought their cooperation.

During his speech, Mr. Thangamani referred to Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s remarks over the revenue generated through Tasmac sales. Mr. Rajan intervened to stand by his remarks and further underlined the need for end-to-end computerisation of Tasmac operations.

Mr. Senthilbalaji too joined in to support his colleague and further recalled that a new tender had been finalised for the computerisation of Tasmac operations. Over concerns raised by Mr. Thangamani about the revision of guideline value of lands, Registration Minister P. Moorthy said the decision to revise followed representations.

Due to the large gap in market value and land guideline value, there were certain challenges with banks granting loans to seekers and representations were received in this regard, Mr. Moorthy said. Mr. Rajan added that the revised guideline value was actually implemented by the erstwhile AIADMK regime for about five years.

As for Mr. Thangamani’s concerns over three-phase electricity supply to farmers, Mr. Senthilbalaji said the erstwhile AIADMK regime only issued a Government Order (G.O.) but did not actually implement it. “The G.O. says that three-phase electricity supply would be provided for 12 hours in Cauvery delta areas and for nine hours in other areas. But, we are supplying electricity for 18 hours to benefit farmers,” the Minister added.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami intervened to say that the erstwhile AIADMK government introduced three-phase power supply round-the-clock to benefit farmers, but the DMK government, which assumed office, did not continue the scheme.